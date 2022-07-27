Home>>
People observe Ghantakarna Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal
(Xinhua) 16:24, July 27, 2022
People observe the Ghantakarna Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 26, 2022. Members of the Newar community in the Kathmandu Valley observe the festival to chase away evil spirits and usher in good fortune. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
