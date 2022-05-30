Missing Nepali plane with 22 people aboard found to have crashed

Undated file photo shows a Twin Otter plane landing at an airport in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

The Twin Otter plane carrying 19 passengers and three crew members, including four Indians and two Germans, is found to have crashed in Nepal's Mustang district.

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The missing Nepali small plane with 22 people on board was confirmed to have crashed, the Nepali Army said on Monday.

"The Tara Air plane has been found crashed at Sanosware at Thasang Rural Municipality Ward-2 in Mustang district," army spokesman Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said in a statement. "The details will follow."

The Twin Otter plane carrying 19 passengers and three crew members, including four Indians and two Germans, went missing on Sunday morning when it was flying from the city of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom in Mustang district.

