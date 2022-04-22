Military transport plane crashes in south Ukraine, casualties reported

Xinhua) 16:43, April 22, 2022

KIEV, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A Ukrainian An-26 military transport plane crashed in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhya region on Friday, the regional administration said in a statement on Facebook.

The aircraft was on a technical flight, and there were casualties in the crash, the statement said.

Circumstances of the crash were being verified.

