Military transport plane crashes in south Ukraine, casualties reported
(Xinhua) 16:43, April 22, 2022
KIEV, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A Ukrainian An-26 military transport plane crashed in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhya region on Friday, the regional administration said in a statement on Facebook.
The aircraft was on a technical flight, and there were casualties in the crash, the statement said.
Circumstances of the crash were being verified.
