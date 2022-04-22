Home>>
Does the US welcome Ukrainian refugees?
(People's Daily App) 13:52, April 22, 2022
The White House stated previously that it would welcome displaced Ukrainians "with open arms," but it's ironic that according to the US Department of State, the US received only seven refugees between March 1 and 16.
