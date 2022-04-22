Home>>
White House releases national drug control strategy
(Xinhua) 09:43, April 22, 2022
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The White House released the 2022 national drug control strategy on Thursday.
The strategy focuses on two areas -- untreated addiction and drug trafficking, according to the White House.
It also "instructs federal agencies to prioritize actions that will save lives, get people the care they need, go after drug traffickers' profits, and make better use of data to guide all these efforts."
Drug overdoses have taken over 106,000 lives in the United States in the most recent 12-month period, official data showed.
