More U.S. nurses face spike in workplace violence amid pandemic: Daily Mail

Xinhua) 11:27, April 21, 2022

LONDON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The number of nurses in the United States facing a spike in workplace violence has doubled over the past year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, British paper Daily Mail has reported, citing a new survey.

In its bi-annual survey, National Nurses United, one of the largest nursing unions in the United States, found that 48 percent of the country's nurses reported a small or significant increase in workplace violence, up from 21.9 percent in March 2021.

Cases included patients spitting on nurses after being told they had tested positive for COVID-19, and scratching, hitting or even threatening healthcare workers with guns, said the report.

American hospitals have been facing surging rates of patients attacking staff in recent months, fueled by COVID-19 misinformation and staffing shortages.

Unions are calling for stronger protections for healthcare staff, warning the surge of attacks is leaving many "distracted" and unable to do their jobs, the British paper said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)