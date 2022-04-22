Home>>
Many U.S. states make gun possession easier amid gun violence surge
(Xinhua) 09:37, April 22, 2022
NEW YORK, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Many U.S. states are making it far easier to purchase and carry concealed weapons when gun violence in the country is surging, local media outlet The Week has reported.
A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license, the media reported on Sunday, noting that as of last month, 25 states allowed "permitless carry."
According to the report, in the year of 2020, gun purchases in the country hit a record of 22.8 million sales, and gun-related deaths reached a new high at more than 45,000.
