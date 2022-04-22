Home>>
U.S. media's approach to war needs to be reimagined: U.S. newspaper
(Xinhua) 13:32, April 22, 2022
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The American media's approach to war coverage needs to be fundamentally reimagined, according to an opinion article published by The Washington Post recently.
Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted, the U.S. media has focused more on the question of arming Ukraine instead of asking about diplomatic solutions that might avert further civilian casualties, the article said.
"Too often, war coverage is characterized more by punditry and bombast instead of truth-telling and de-escalation," it said.
The U.S. media usually focus on who is winning a conflict and ignore the human suffering brought by the conflict, the article said.
