Ukraine, Russia conduct sixth prisoner exchange
KIEV, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia on Thursday conducted their sixth prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Ten Ukrainian soldiers, including two officers, and nine civilians held by the Russian military were released as a result of the exchange, Vereshchuk said on Telegram.
There are wounded among those released and they now can obtain treatment and rehabilitation, Vereshchuk said.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24. Since then, more than 200 Ukrainians held by Russian forces have returned home.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country stands ready for any format of prisoner exchange with Russia to free people from the besieged city of Mariupol.
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- Zelensky discusses assistance for Ukraine with Spanish, Danish PMs
- Long-term peace in Europe can only be achieved by remodeling security architecture
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine says ready for any prisoner swap format in Mariupol
- Ukraine, Russia agree on evacuating women, children, elderly from Mariupol: Ukrainian deputy PM
- Russia says NATO tries to prolong fighting in Ukraine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.