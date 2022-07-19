People pray to Lord Shiva during first Monday of holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal

A devotee worships Lord Shiva by presenting offerings during the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 18, 2022. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious by Hindus for praying to Lord Shiva for happiness and prosperity. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A devotee receives tika on her forehead after worshipping Lord Shiva during the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 18, 2022. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious by Hindus for praying to Lord Shiva for happiness and prosperity. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A devotee presents offerings to a priest during the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 18, 2022. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious by Hindus for praying to Lord Shiva for happiness and prosperity. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

