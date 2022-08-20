Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal
People are seen during Krishna Janmasthami at Lord Krishna Temple in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.
Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Children are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha during Krishna Janmasthami at Lord Krishna Temple in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.
Devotees line up to worship Lord Krishna during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.
A girl poses for photo with peacock feather in hand during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna takes yogurt during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.
