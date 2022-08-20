We Are China

Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal

Xinhua) 11:21, August 20, 2022

People are seen during Krishna Janmasthami at Lord Krishna Temple in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Children are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha during Krishna Janmasthami at Lord Krishna Temple in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Devotees line up to worship Lord Krishna during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A girl poses for photo with peacock feather in hand during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A boy dressed as Lord Krishna takes yogurt during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)