Constitution Day celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Xinhua) 10:28, September 20, 2022

Nepali police personnel participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Nepali soldiers participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

