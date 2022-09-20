Constitution Day celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepali police personnel participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Nepali police personnel participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Nepali police personnel participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Nepali police personnel participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Nepali soldiers participate in the celebration of the Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Photos
