People take part in parade during Krishna Janmashtami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal
(Xinhua) 10:41, August 20, 2022
People take part in a parade during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022. Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
