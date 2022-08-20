People take part in parade during Krishna Janmashtami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal

Xinhua) 10:41, August 20, 2022

People take part in a parade during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 19, 2022. Krishna Janmashtami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu God Krishna. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

