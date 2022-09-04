Languages

Sunday, September 04, 2022

Kartik Naach Festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal

(Xinhua) 11:19, September 04, 2022

Dancers perform in the street during the Kartik Naach Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2022. Kartik Naach is an annual dance and drama festival held in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A dancer performs during the Kartik Naach Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2022. Kartik Naach is an annual dance and drama festival held in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A dancer performs during the Kartik Naach Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2022. Kartik Naach is an annual dance and drama festival held in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Dancers perform in the street during the Kartik Naach Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2022. Kartik Naach is an annual dance and drama festival held in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A performer waits for his turn to perform during the Kartik Naach Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sept. 3, 2022. Kartik Naach is an annual dance and drama festival held in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

