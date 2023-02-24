Gyalpo Lhosar Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Xinhua) 09:51, February 24, 2023

Girls in traditional attire perform during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People in traditional attire are seen during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A girl in traditional attire performs during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A girl in traditional attire performs during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women in traditional attire are seen during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A man in traditional attire performs during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People in traditional attire perform during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

