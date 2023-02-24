Gyalpo Lhosar Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
Girls in traditional attire perform during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People in traditional attire are seen during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A girl in traditional attire performs during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A girl in traditional attire performs during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Women in traditional attire are seen during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A man in traditional attire performs during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People in traditional attire perform during the celebration of Gyalpo Lhosar Festival at Boudha in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
