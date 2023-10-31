We Are China

19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival closes

Xinhua) 16:59, October 31, 2023

An artist interacts with audience during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

