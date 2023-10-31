19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival closes
An artist interacts with audience during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Acrobats perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
