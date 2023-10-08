Pumpkin festival held in Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 11:33, October 08, 2023

A tourist sits in a boat at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Pumpkin cuisines are seen at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A couple pose for photos with a decoration at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Women sell pumpkin-shaped candies at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Performers dance at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

