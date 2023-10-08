Pumpkin festival held in Vladivostok, Russia
A tourist sits in a boat at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Pumpkin cuisines are seen at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
A couple pose for photos with a decoration at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Women sell pumpkin-shaped candies at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Performers dance at the pumpkin festival in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 7, 2023. A pumpkin festival was held on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Photos
