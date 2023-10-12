We Are China

Folk festival held to celebrate harvest in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 10:42, October 12, 2023

Villagers serve fish feast during a folk festival to celebrate harvest in Longsheng County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wei Jiyang)

Local people celebrate the harvest with various activities including fish catching, fish fry releasing and fish feast.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)