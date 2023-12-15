Trending in China | A winter fish feast in Northeast China

(People's Daily App) 16:14, December 15, 2023

Every year, from the end of December to Chinese New Year, it's prime time for Northeast Chinese fishermen to engage in large-scale winter fishing operations. The winter fishing and hunting culture originated in prehistory and thrived during the Liao and Jin Dynasties. It represents the wisdom and skill of our ancestors, spanning thousands of years, and continues to enrich the dining tables of the Chinese people.

(Source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Ruijie)

