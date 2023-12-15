Home>>
Trending in China | A winter fish feast in Northeast China
(People's Daily App) 16:14, December 15, 2023
Every year, from the end of December to Chinese New Year, it's prime time for Northeast Chinese fishermen to engage in large-scale winter fishing operations. The winter fishing and hunting culture originated in prehistory and thrived during the Liao and Jin Dynasties. It represents the wisdom and skill of our ancestors, spanning thousands of years, and continues to enrich the dining tables of the Chinese people.
(Source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Ruijie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Think out outside the tank! Man creates aquarium maze for fish with acrylic, pvc pipes
- Northeast China to blaze path of high-quality, sustainable development
- NE China's revitalization attracts young entrepreneurs
- Tibetan festival celebrated at foot of "China's most beautiful peak"
- Culture Fact: Double Ninth Festival
- 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival closes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.