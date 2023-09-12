Think out outside the tank! Man creates aquarium maze for fish with acrylic, pvc pipes

(People's Daily App) 14:55, September 12, 2023

Don't let common aquarium tanks limit your imagination. A man from China's Sichuan Province created an aquarium maze for his fish with acrylic and polyvinyl chloride pipes. To many people's surprise, his fish have lived in this aquarium for more than a year.

