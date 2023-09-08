Trending in China | Ancient craft of paper-making thrives for thousands of years

(People's Daily App) 15:27, September 08, 2023

Paper-making, one of the four great inventions of ancient China, spans thousands of years of history. The craft of paper-making entails complex rituals and elaborate processes, representing a remarkable Chinese traditional technique which has improved people's lives dramatically. Click the video and learn how paper was made by skilled craftsmen.

(Source: Kuaishou Compiled by Zhangchen)

