Handmade scalding on sandalwood fan
(People's Daily App) 16:03, July 06, 2023
This craftsman is working on a scalding design for a sandalwood fan. This is a national intangible cultural heritage technique.
Once an important part of upper-class society and a status symbol for the well-heeled, sandalwood fans were as ornamental as they were functional.
