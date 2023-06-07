Home>>
Cool crafts: Fan making
(People's Daily App) 15:44, June 07, 2023
Chinese artisans transform humble fronds into beautiful handheld fans. This complex process, a dance of tradition and precision, weaves memories of yesteryear into every fold.
(Video source: Kuaishou; produced by Yang Yang and Xu Yanan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
