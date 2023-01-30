Cradle made of love

(People's Daily App) 14:41, January 30, 2023

This 90-year-old grandpa handmade a cradle for his future great-grandson. The golden-ager is a craftsman. Given that he is not sure he'd be there when his granddaughter gives birth, he said he would like to make this crib for his granddaughter's future baby now.

