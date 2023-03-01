Chinese traditional crafts: Wood oil press

The wood oil press enjoys thousands of years of history. This ancient craft, which cannot be replaced by machines, has been handed down from generation to generation. Only after thousands of hammerings can the wood oil with its fragrant smell be produced.

