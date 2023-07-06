Languages

Thursday, July 06, 2023

Authentic China | Young Chinese woman carves mythical masterpieces

(People's Daily App) 15:03, July 06, 2023

Witness the incredible talent of a young Chinese woman who brings mythology to life through her detailed wooden sculptures.

Click the video to see these stunning works of art in detail.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

