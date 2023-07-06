Home>>
Authentic China | Young Chinese woman carves mythical masterpieces
(People's Daily App) 15:03, July 06, 2023
Witness the incredible talent of a young Chinese woman who brings mythology to life through her detailed wooden sculptures.
Click the video to see these stunning works of art in detail.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.