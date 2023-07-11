Home>>
Authentic China | Summer fun: artists turn ice-cream sticks into interesting artworks
(People's Daily App) 14:37, July 11, 2023
What do you do with your ice cream sticks in summer? Some craftsmen use their creativity to transform them into various artworks such as fans, lamp-chimneys and even waterwheel-shaped ornaments.
Click the video to enjoy these creative works!
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Liao Yujia)
