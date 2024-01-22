E China's Anhui promotes development of fermented mandarin fish industry

Xinhua) 09:30, January 22, 2024

A staff member checks on a fermented mandarin fish at a food company in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

The fermented mandarin fish, also known as "Chouguiyu," is a representative of Anhui cuisine, which originated in the historical Huizhou region. Its unique smell and delicious taste have gained praise from gourmets.

In recent years, Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province has vigorously promoted the development of fermented mandarin fish industry. Various initiatives have been implemented, including the formulation of local and group standards for processing and cooking the dish, improvement of its taste, introduction of modern production lines, and establishment of e-commerce and logistics platform. By 2023, Huangshan City has owned over 100 fermented mandarin fish processing enterprises, with a production value surpassing 5 billion yuan (approximately 0.69 billion U.S. dollars), contributing to the employment of over 30,000 people.

Staff members work on a production line of fermented mandarin fish at a food company in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A chef prepares to cook fermented mandarin fish at a restaurant in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A chef ferments a mandarin fish in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a cooked fermented mandarin fish in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows a breeding base for mandarin fish in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)