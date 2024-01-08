China's Shuihou develops high-quality homestays to diversify tourist service

Xinhua) 09:04, January 08, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows homestays in Shuihou Township of Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The tourist service of Shuihou Township at the foot of Tianzhu Mountain used to be limited to pure sightseeing in the mountainous areas. In recent years, the service has been diversified with the development of a number of high-quality homestays. A new business model of "snow plus homestay" has also been built based on the nearby ski resort during winter time. Homestays and other household-based tourist attractions now provide job opportunities to more than 3,000 local residents. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Villagers renovate a homestay in Tianzhu Village of Shuihou Township, Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 show a room of a homestay in Tianzhu Village of Shuihou Township, Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province.

Tourists play badminton at a homestay in Tianzhu Village of Shuihou Township, Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows tourists skiing at a ski resort in Shuihou Township of Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows tourists skiing at a ski resort in Shuihou Township of Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows tourists chatting at a homestay in Tianzhu Village of Shuihou Township, Qianshan City, east China's Anhui Province.

