Workers make cured meat in China as winter comes
A villager dries cured ducks in Ma'an Village of Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2023. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A villager dries sausages in Zhongdu Town of Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2023. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A villager makes traditional cured meat in Tiancun Village of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2023. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Photo by Gao Rujin/Xinhua)
Workers pack cured meat products at the workshop of a food processing company in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 26, 2023. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
A worker checks the condition of cured meat at the workshop of a food processing company in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 26, 2023. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows a worker drying cured meat at a food processing company in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
A worker dries cured meat at a food processing company in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 26, 2023. The alluring aroma of cured meat has wafted out as winter comes. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
Photos
