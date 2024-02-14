Chinese historical TV drama set for global audience

Xinhua) 11:58, February 14, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese historical suspense TV series "Judge Dee's Mysteries," based on the late Dutch sinologist Robert van Gulik's renowned works, is poised to captivate audiences in nearly 200 countries and regions.

Narrating detective endeavors that feature the iconic Tang Dynasty (618-907) magistrate, Judge Dee, this production marks the first of its kind acquired by Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment company.

"We hope that through the art of films and TV series, the splendid history of the Tang Dynasty and the story of Judge Dee will reach a wider range of audience, thereby promoting the fine traditional Chinese culture," said Li Yunliang, the production's director.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)