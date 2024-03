We Are China

Hanfu enthusiasts demonstrate traditional Huazhao Festival ceremony in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:25, March 04, 2024

Hanfu enthusiasts demonstrate traditional Huazhao Festival ceremony at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

An event was held by the Northern California Hanfu Association here on Saturday in celebration of the Huazhao Festival, the flower goddess' birthday.

Hanfu enthusiasts demonstrate traditional Huazhao Festival ceremony at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

Hanfu enthusiasts attend an event to celebrate the Huazhao Festival at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A Hanfu enthusiast talks with visitors at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A Hanfu enthusiast (R, front) plays guzheng, a classical Chinese zither, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

Hanfu enthusiasts pose for photos with visitors at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 2, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

