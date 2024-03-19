Heaven Gaia show kicks off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024

Xinhua) 11:02, March 19, 2024

A model walks the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A model walks the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Models walk the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model walks the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Models walk the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A model walks the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Models walk the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Models walk the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Models walk the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model walks the catwalk for the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2024 collection show by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2024. The Heaven Gaia show kicked off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024 on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)