Modern agricultural technologies applied at vegetable base in Aksu, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:48, March 25, 2024

A farmer checks sensors at a greenhouse of a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer fixes cucumber vines at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers work at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer arranges seedlings at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A seller loads seedlings onto a truck at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer controls smart ventilation equipment for the greenhouse at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer checks the growth of tomatoes at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer operates spray facilities at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Spray facilities irrigate vegetables at a vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 24, 2024. With the help of modern agricultural technologies, the vegetable base in Aykol Town of Aksu has become an important base for vegetable supply in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

