German agribusiness giant Bayer confident in China's seed industry

SANYA, March 21 (Xinhua) -- German agribusiness giant Bayer is confident in China's seed industry and is willing to participate in China's biotechnology development, as the revitalization drive is accelerating the development of the market, said a Bayer executive.

"China's seed industry has shown a lot of new positive aspects, be it in policy designs, or in market development," said Terry Chen, general manager of China Seed International Seed, a joint venture of Bayer and China National Seed Group.

The 2024 China Seed (Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley) Congress concluded on Wednesday in Sanya City, Hainan Province, south China. The congress attracted many industry enterprises from home and abroad, and a number of new varieties, technology and equipment were unveiled at the event.

China is a huge market and its seed industry is still growing, said Christy Hu, director of seed and trait regulatory affairs at Bayer Crop Science China, at the congress.

Many Chinese enterprises already have great R&D capabilities and strong competitiveness, and there is a lot of room for cooperation for Bayer, Hu said.

"Only with competition and cooperation can there be progress, and the improvement of the overall competitiveness of the seed industry is a very good thing for the development of China's seed industry," Hu said.

"Bayer looks forward to bringing more and better global resources to China," Hu said. "For the revitalization of China's seed industry, the introduction of foreign germplasm resources, technology and training of seed industry talents is a win-win thing."

