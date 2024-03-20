Seedling cultivation in full swing in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:22, March 20, 2024

Workers cultivate early-season rice seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding center in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Workers have been busy preparing early-season rice seedlings for this year's grain harvest at an intelligent seedling breeding center in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Over the past few years, Nankang district has used digital technologies to standardize production, resulting in the construction of intelligent seedling breeding centers. These centers, regulated through the Internet of Things and equipped with vertical movable seedling breeding devices, have achieved higher efficiency, a shorter cultivation cycle, lower costs, and improved land use and survival rates.

