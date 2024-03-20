Seedling cultivation in full swing in E China's Jiangxi
Workers cultivate early-season rice seedlings at an intelligent seedling breeding center in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Workers have been busy preparing early-season rice seedlings for this year's grain harvest at an intelligent seedling breeding center in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Over the past few years, Nankang district has used digital technologies to standardize production, resulting in the construction of intelligent seedling breeding centers. These centers, regulated through the Internet of Things and equipped with vertical movable seedling breeding devices, have achieved higher efficiency, a shorter cultivation cycle, lower costs, and improved land use and survival rates.
Photos
Related Stories
- Greenhouses boost agricultural production efficiency in NE China
- "Science and technology backyards" contribute to agricultural, rural development
- China's seed breeding industry thrives, as nation seeks to bolster food security
- China collects over 530,000 new agricultural germplasm resources
- Feature: China's agricultural expertise fuels prospects for rice self-sufficiency in Fiji
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.