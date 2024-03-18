China collects over 530,000 new agricultural germplasm resources

Xinhua) 17:00, March 18, 2024

SANYA, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China collected more than 530,000 agricultural germplasm resources during a national census on these resources that concluded in 2023, according to a seed industry conference opened in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province Sunday.

China has rescued 746 rare and endangered agricultural resources, including large-sized kiwi and Hetao big-eared pig, and has found 51 new species including the Pamir yak, according to the conference.

The census covered fields of crop, livestock and poultry, and aquatic products in 625,000 villages across 2,323 counties nationwide.

This general survey conducted a thorough assessment of resource types, quantity, distribution, characteristics and their changes in recent decades, thereby, laying the foundation for future protection and utilization work as well as formulation of related policies, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The focus of protection and utilization efforts will be redirected toward accurate identification and shared utilization to meet the demand for breeding innovation and industrial development, the ministry said.

