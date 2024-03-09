Guantao County in China's Hebei applies smart technologies to agricultural production
A worker checks the operation of automated breeding equipment at a chicken farm in Guantao County, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2024. In recent years, Guantao County has applied smart technologies to agricultural production, giving impetus to the modernization of agriculture. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A worker checks the breeding conditions of a chicken farm via a cell phone in Guantao County, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2024. In recent years, Guantao County has applied smart technologies to agricultural production, giving impetus to the modernization of agriculture. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A worker checks the growth of hydroponic vegetables at a modern agriculture demonstration park in Guantao County, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2024. In recent years, Guantao County has applied smart technologies to agricultural production, giving impetus to the modernization of agriculture. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A worker checks the growth of hydroponic strawberries at a modern agriculture demonstration park in Guantao County, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2024. In recent years, Guantao County has applied smart technologies to agricultural production, giving impetus to the modernization of agriculture. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A worker plants hydroponic vegetables at a modern agriculture demonstration park in Guantao County, north China's Hebei Province, March 8, 2024. In recent years, Guantao County has applied smart technologies to agricultural production, giving impetus to the modernization of agriculture. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
