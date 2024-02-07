Microvideo: From saline-sodic to fertile land

People's Daily Online) 10:28, February 07, 2024

Driven by his deep affection for land, Hu Shuwen, a professor at the College of Resources and Environmental Sciences of China Agricultural University, began to devote himself to in-depth research on saline-alkali land amelioration many years ago. After more than a decade of research and development, his team has developed a comprehensive and systematic technological system for improving saline-alkali land, having ameliorated over 100,000 mu of severely saline alkalinized land, and improved over 1.6 million mu of saline-alkali lands with medium and low yield. Today, Hu’s approach is being promoted globally, demonstrating China's wisdom and capability on global food issues and ecological governance.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)