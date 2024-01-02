Integration of agriculture, photovoltaic power generation benefits farmers in SW China's Guizhou

Southwest China's Guizhou Province has been leveraging its unique geographical advantages and abundant solar energy resources to develop a new form of agricultural industry that integrates green energy technology with traditional farming practices.

Photo shows a photovoltaic power plant in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Liu Daheng)

The Mezhan agriculture-complementary photovoltaic power plant in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County is the first power station of this kind in Guizhou. Since it was established in 2016, the power plant has conducted trial plantings of various crops, including marigolds, potatoes, buckwheat, and forage on its premises.

In 2023, Chahe village in Mezhan township planted 700 mu (46.7 hectares) of buckwheat between the photovoltaic panels, achieving an expected output value of 320,000 yuan ($45,000).

Photo shows marigolds planted at the Mezhan agriculture-complementary photovoltaic power plant, located in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Liu Daheng)

"In the past, this area was unproductive and arid. Villagers used to earn a maximum of 2,000 yuan per mu from cultivating potatoes. However, things have changed. They now receive fees for the transfer of land for photovoltaic power generation use, along with income from various crops, and wages by working at the power station or cooperatives," said Cai Yongbin, Party chief of Chahe village.

Photo shows edible fungus greenhouses beneath photovoltaic panels in Longjie township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Liu Daheng)

By implementing the "agriculture-photovoltaic complementarity" model, Chahe village has not only enhanced the economic value of the land but also generated employment opportunities and increased the income of the local community. This approach enables multiple benefits from a single piece of land, and effectively boosts the growth of rural industries.

The Xianshuiwo photovoltaic power plant in Shuanglong township, Weining, not only generates electricity but also utilizes the previously unused barren and forested land beneath the photovoltaic panels to cultivate over 1,500 mu in local specialty crops. This innovative approach has revitalized the local economy and created stable employment opportunities for the residents.

Photo shows a photovoltaic power plant on a mountain in Wangmo county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Wang Yan)

These projects highlight the progress Guizhou has made in agriculture and rural revitalization.

In the future, Guizhou will enhance the integration of photovoltaic power generation with industries such as ecological agriculture. This will drive the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, hasten agricultural modernization, boost the farmers' income, and create a thriving and livable countryside.

