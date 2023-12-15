China's agricultural product prices up

Xinhua) 11:11, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wholesale prices of China's major farm produce rose during the week from Dec. 1 to 7, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

The wholesale price index of China's major agricultural products came in at 119.8, up 0.67 points from the previous week but 5.05 points lower year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price for pork, China's staple meat, edged down 0.3 percent week on week to 20.09 yuan (about 2.83 U.S. dollars) per kilogram. The figure also dropped 38.5 percent from the same period last year.

According to the data, the price for eggs dipped 0.1 percent from the previous week to 10.31 yuan per kilogram, a decline of 15.2 percent year on year.

In this same period, the average wholesale price of 19 vegetables tracked by the government stood at 3.83 yuan a kilogram, climbing 1.6 percent on a weekly basis and rising 3.5 percent year on year.

The price of six key fruits went up 0.4 percent from a week earlier to 7.03 yuan a kilogram, a rise of 2.6 percent year on year.

