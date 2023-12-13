Agricultural manager injects new vitality into peach industry in SW China's Yunnan

Yao Guowei, an agricultural manager in his 40s, has injected new vitality into the peach industry in Lashi township, Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, Lijiang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

He has expanded sales channels for the township's peaches and helped peach growers improve field management.

Photo shows harvested peaches in Lashi township, Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, Lijiang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Qingzu)

Agricultural managers, or village CEOs, are those who assume managerial roles in agricultural economic cooperation organizations such as agricultural cooperatives, as well as those who oversee agricultural production, offer technical support, or assist in marketing the products.

Farmers in the township once didn't have to worry about selling their peaches until a company that purchased their produce suddenly collapsed.

To help farmers sell peaches, Yao led them to receive orders online. However, due to the lack of protective packaging for peaches and long-distance transport, quite a few peaches became rotten, and consumers had to ask for a refund, which discouraged the farmers.

Yao didn't flinch. He introduced a courier company to the township, ensured protective packaging, and had each order of peaches insured at his own expense. Gradually, the online sales of peaches started to rise, and nearby growers then entrusted the sale of their peaches to Yao.

"Now, our peaches can reach the rest of our country," Yao said, adding that an agricultural manager should widen sales channels.

Yao Guowei, an agricultural manager, trims a peach tree in Lashi township, Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, Lijiang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Qingzu)

However, the township's peaches varied considerably and couldn't sell at a good price due to the planting of peaches on a small scale and without unified standards, coupled with aging trees.

To solve the problems, Yao took the lead in establishing a peach industry alliance consisting of peach growers, companies, cooperatives, and agricultural technicians in the township in 2021.

Yao then persuaded growers to trim peach trees, loosen the soil, and apply fertilizer according to standards he set. He also adopted a water-fertilizer irrigation system at peach planting bases in the township.

As a result, the quality of the township's peaches has improved. During this year's harvest season, the township received a great number of orders for peaches from across the country.

The average selling price for the peaches reaches 14 yuan ($1.97) to 20 yuan per kilogram.

Yao also explored the deep processing of peaches to produce dried peaches, peach wine, peach juice and other products, emphasizing the need to promote the development of the peach industrial chain.

Farmers carry peaches in Lashi township, Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, Lijiang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Qingzu)

Yao led members of the peach industry alliance to run an agritainment business and provide sightseeing services at over 100 mu (6.7 hectares) of peach orchards, where tourists can also partake in the experience of peach picking.

"As an agricultural manager, I need to ensure the sound operation of peach orchards so that our customers can eat quality peaches, and visitors can have a good time," Yao said.

In the past three years, Yunnan Province has cultivated over 400 agricultural managers like Yao.

