Chinese FM pledges enhanced educational, agricultural cooperation with Mali

Xinhua) 10:04, December 09, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop on Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held talks with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, vowing enhanced cooperation with Mali in education, training, medical care, and agriculture.

Noting the China-Mali friendship was forged by the older generations of leaders of the two countries, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China fully understands and respects the independent choice of the Malian people and never interferes in other nations' internal affairs, adding China believes that Mali has the wisdom and ability to solve temporary difficulties, grasp the destiny of national development and progress in its own hands, and realize lasting peace and tranquility.

China is willing to work with Mali to firmly support each other, jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and safeguard the basic norms governing international relations, Wang said.

In recent years, a number of practical cooperation projects between China and Mali have been successfully implemented, bringing benefits to the Malian people, said Wang, expressing the hope that the Malian side can continue to take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel in the country.

Noting Mali and China enjoy a long history of friendship and share similar positions on significant issues of principle, Diop said China is a reliable friend and partner of Mali. He added Mali abides by the one-China principle and hopes to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and learn from China's successful development experience.

