From space to plate: Vegetable cultivation yields good harvest on Shenzhou-17
(People's Daily App) 16:16, December 07, 2023
From Shenzhou-16 to Shenzhou-17, two crews have diligently worked on cultivating the "space garden," which is now flourishing. Recently, the astronauts of Shenzhou-17 had the opportunity to harvest and taste fresh vegetables grown in the space. They have also been preparing to produce a new batch, a remarkable feat highlighting the progress made in sustainable food production and self-sufficiency during space missions.
