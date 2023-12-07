From space to plate: Vegetable cultivation yields good harvest on Shenzhou-17

(People's Daily App) 16:16, December 07, 2023

From Shenzhou-16 to Shenzhou-17, two crews have diligently worked on cultivating the "space garden," which is now flourishing. Recently, the astronauts of Shenzhou-17 had the opportunity to harvest and taste fresh vegetables grown in the space. They have also been preparing to produce a new batch, a remarkable feat highlighting the progress made in sustainable food production and self-sufficiency during space missions.

(Compiled by Zhu Yurou)

