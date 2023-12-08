BRI agricultural cooperation help alleviate hunger in less developed countries: report

Xinhua) 13:04, December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Through a decade of agricultural cooperation within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has helped raise agricultural output in many partner countries and alleviate hunger among local populations, according to a report released Thursday by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and New China Research (NCR), Xinhua's think tank.

The report, titled "For a Better World -- Looking at the Past Decade of Jointly Pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) from a Human Rights Perspective," pointed out that hunger has long been one of the most severe problems facing the world, and agricultural cooperation is one of the critical areas of the cooperative construction of the BRI.

The report said that China has signed over 100 agricultural and fishery cooperation documents with nearly 90 partner countries and international organizations, and established regional agricultural cooperation mechanisms, such as the "10+10" cooperation mechanism for Sino-African agricultural research institutions, actively promoting regional cooperation in food security.

As of 2021, China had sent more than 2,000 agricultural experts and technicians to more than 70 countries and regions, promoted and demonstrated more than 1,500 agricultural technologies in many countries, and helped projects increase production by 40 percent to 70 percent on average, read the report.

