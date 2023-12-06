Symposium on BRI's 10th anniversary held in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 13:14, December 06, 2023

SOFIA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and book presentation of the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was held here on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by CBT China Book Trading GmbH and China Cultural Center in Sofia, with support from the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria.

Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, said that since 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative has evolved from ideas into actions, from a vision into reality, and helped improve the global governance system.

Boyan Chukov, former foreign policy advisor to Bulgaria's prime minister, said the Chinese nation was once again embarking on a new path, a new peaceful march, highlighting cooperation.

Snezhana Todorova, president of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists, said the world would benefit if it draws inspiration from the experience of China.

