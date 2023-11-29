Myanmar tourism chief hails BRI's role in boosting connectivity, welcomes tourists from China

15:30, November 29, 2023 By Wang Qi ( Global Times

Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine talks with Global Times reporter in an exclusive interview on November 28, 2023, during a trip from Vientiane to Luang Prabang, Laos, through the China-Laos railway. Photo: Courtesy of ASEAN-China Center

Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine hailed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)'s role in boosting regional connectivity in an exclusive interview with the Global Times on Tuesday, and expressed willingness to welcome more Chinese travelers to visit her country.

During a trip from Vientiane to Luang Prabang through the China-Laos railway, the tourism chief highly praised the BRI project which has benefited local people, and expressed hope that more BRI project between Myanmar and China can be accomplished to facilitate tourism.

"This journey is fantastic… it's the combination of exploring tourism and culture in Laos with a train ride and at the same time making people-to-people connections stronger," Thet Thet Khine told Global Times.

"We have tremendous potential in tourism development," the minister told the Global Times.

The minister later showed the Global Times some pictures on her phone taken during the grand nationwide celebration held on Monday during the Tazaungdaing Festival, a national holiday also known as the Festival of Lights.

According to the minister, there are direct flights from Kunming to Yangon and Kunming to Mandalay, and the Myanmar government is trying to upgrade airports for more international flights.

The Myanmar government has opened Visa-on-arrival and E-Visa applications for Chinese travelers, however, more ASEAN members, such as Thailand and Malaysia, are adopting Visa-free travel for Chinese tourists.

Thet Thet Khine said she will "try her best" to push for Visa-free travel as well.

During the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming on November 19, Thet Thet Khine had said that Chinese tourists accounted for 34 percent of Myanmar's inbound tourists in 2019, making it the country's largest source of travelers, Xinhua reported.

"The Myanmar market welcomes Chinese tourists. We want to encourage Chinese tourists to visit Myanmar more," the minister said. "We are arranging familiarization trips and inviting Chinese media, social media influencers, travel bloggers and travel operators."

"Myanmar is the one country in ASEAN which has a snow-capped mountain, at the same time, we have beautiful beaches, a long coast line and cultural heritage sites," the minister said.

