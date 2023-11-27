Conference held in Maritime Silk Road hub Wenzhou to promote peer city exchanges

Xinhua) 11:27, November 27, 2023

HANGZHOU, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Mayors Exchange Conference on Maritime Silk Road City Influence was held on Saturday in China's coastal city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province to facilitate mutual learning and win-win cooperation among cities along the Maritime Silk Road.

Nearly 400 participants, including representatives of international organizations, domestic and foreign government officials, experts and scholars, discussed opportunities for cooperation and development at the meeting.

Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, addressed the conference that in the context of globalization, enhancing the influence of cities along the Maritime Silk Road is an important part of jointly building the Belt and Road.

The conference is co-sponsored by Xinhua News Agency and the Zhejiang provincial government.

