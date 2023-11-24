China releases document on vision, actions for Belt and Road cooperation in next decade

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday published a document titled "Vision and Actions for High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Brighter Prospects for the Next Decade."

The document was formulated by the Office of the Leading Group for Promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the next decade, all parties will be encouraged to strive towards equal cooperation and mutual benefit, propelling Belt and Road cooperation into a new phase characterized by high-quality development, the document read.

The document specified five objectives, namely building a smoother and more efficient connectivity network, ensuring comprehensive and practical cooperation to reach new levels, elevating the sense of gain and fulfillment for the peoples of all participating countries, establishing a new system to support China's open economy at a more advanced stage, and popularizing the vision of a global community of shared future.

Policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, people-to-people ties and cooperation in new fields are the key areas and directions for Belt and Road cooperation in the next decade, according to the document.

