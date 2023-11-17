China ready to enhance BRI cooperation on disasters, emergencies: vice premier

Xinhua) 00:32, November 17, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong addressed the 2023 Belt and Road Ministerial Forum for International Cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Management in Beijing on Thursday.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China has been actively promoting the modernization of its emergency management system and capabilities, thus effectively ensuring the safety of people's lives and property. China will accelerate the establishment of a major safety and emergency response framework, and work to ensure high-level safety services to serve high-quality development, Liu added.

Amid the frequent occurrence of major disasters in the world, Liu said that China is ready to work with all parties to improve the Belt and Road international cooperation mechanism for disaster risk reduction and emergency management, as well as deepening practical cooperation on disaster prevention and control, joint rescue, scientific and technological innovation and personnel training.

It is also necessary to facilitate channels for emergency coordination, provide timely support and assistance to each other, and jointly address disaster risks and challenges to better benefit people of all countries, said Liu.

